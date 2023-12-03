New Zealand Police Have Arrested the Govt. COVID "VAX" Whistleblower!!!

(Dec 2, 2023) This emergency video is by Liz Gunn, in New Zealand, from last night. They have since arrested the whistleblower whose real name is Barry Young. Steve Kirsch writes: "They are arresting the person who wants data transparency. They should be arresting the corrupt members of the New Zealand Ministry of Health who are refusing to look at the data and prove it is safe."
More updates from Steve Kirsch: https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1731167906342350861/1731171611829547042
Watch the full Whistleblower report here: https://rumble.com/v3ynskd-operation-m.o.a.r-mother-of-all-revelations.html
Video Source: https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1731171611829547042
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.