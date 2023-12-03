New Zealand Police Have Arrested the Govt. COVID "VAX" Whistleblower!!!

(Dec 2, 2023) This emergency video is by Liz Gunn, in New Zealand, from last night. They have since arrested the whistleblower whose real name is Barry Young. Steve Kirsch writes: "They are arresting the person who wants data transparency. They should be arresting the corrupt members of the New Zealand Ministry of Health who are refusing to look at the data and prove it is safe."





Watch the full Whistleblower report here: https://rumble.com/v3ynskd-operation-m.o.a.r-mother-of-all-revelations.html





