Biosludged full 2018 documentary

Courtesy of Mike "The Health Ranger" Adams of: https://brighteonfilms.com

Support future documentaries by visiting his Health Ranger Store at:

https://tinyurl.com/MikeAdamsHealthRangerStore

For some preventative & detoxing solutions to biosludge, visit all of the below:





To learn how to avoid toxins found in drinking water, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration





and enter my MyPureWater.com affiliate discount code:

howtodieofnothing

OR

Lauderhill





To grow your own food & medicine, visit:

Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns





For waterless, self-contained composting toilets, visit:

https://www.shoptinyhouses.com?p=YOGej7U3h

OR

tinyurl.com/BestCompostingToilets

enter COUPON CODE:

onehouseoffthegrid





For a FAR SAFER "Roundup" alternative called FireHawk bio-herbicide, visit: ContactBioSolutions.com





& Contact their Managing Partner, Kathleen Hallal, to order Firehawk at a discount off full retail by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:

[email protected]

949.500.0981





"Paleo Power" by AncientOrganicsBio.com to bio-remediate soil contaminants like glyphosate/"Roundup." Get a di$count by applying any of the codes below:

danny

detoxroundup

howtodieofnothing

$$$ For a few part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models so you can possibly earn passive/residual income WHILE U SLEEP so you can afford the things at our store, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707





If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or many of Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim in HIi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]





DISRUPT the cleaning industry w/ The HypoChlorous Co.'s GAME-CHANGING USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered sanitizers & disinfectants by visiting

TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & MORE at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer. To view a list of 35 reasons to join their FREE affiliate program to earn 25% commissions & override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome





To save $ on pool chlorine & your health, leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their powder or liquid additive.





Or contact Laurie Gagan:

[email protected]

219.789.7180

$$$ Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help Americans w/ a WRITTEN game plan so they can say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- a nationwide deep energy retrofit platform & world's FIRST multi-level marketing co. for energy conservation & efficiency-–by watching: tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo & visiting any of the below:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry





To schedule a complimentary net zero energy/off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation





To apply to become a 1HOG Consultant for a special PRE-launch registration fee of only $99, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid





To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid





To view our store's price lists, visit: tinyurl.com/LauderhillACMEstoreCatalog





Since health is intricately tied to wealth -- & since the more financial re$ource$ that you have, the more choices you'll have in order to invest in the healthiest foods & beverages, tools, equipment, places to live in, etc. -- to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study any of the below: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching , & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission