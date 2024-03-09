The Alarming Impact of Glyphosate on Gut Health and Mitochondrial Function - Stephanie Seneff, Ph.

Courtesy of https://www.youtube.com/@TheRealTruthAboutHealth Dr. Stephanie Seneff highlights the harmful effects of glyphosate on gut health, causing issues like hydrogen sulfide gas production leading to discomfort and brain fog. She emphasizes its role in inflammatory bowel diseases, and its impairment of vital mitochondrial functions, further exacerbating health issues worldwide. Glyphosate’s interference with crucial enzymes and pathways is underscored, signaling a pressing need for a reevaluation of its pervasive use in agriculture.

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup. To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975