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PA Tom Wolf is getting impeached, sued and defied
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210 views • March 04, 2021
To Impeach Tom Wolf -> https://www.petitionpa.com/active/impeach/
Like Andrew Cuomo, people are saying Tom Wolf sent sick people into nursing homes to artificially inflate the death numbers, which suggests he indirectly sent executioners to nursing homes through his political decision. Twenty-five lawmakers called for his impeachment over COVID handling in general, not to mention his behavior throughout the election. This swamp creature needs to go!
Sources:
Trumps warning to Gov Wolf -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4nBnuv9n9o
Under Siege 2, Everybody Knows -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quwB5eAKh4s
GOP Observers Granted Court Order -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJoBshHMyN0
12 Dumbest robbers caught on camera -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfWFvYArxjo&;t=523s
Judge Denies Gov. Tom Wolf's Motion, Shutdown Order And Gathering Limits Still Unconstitutional —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3G5yNcgtW-g&;t=57s
Lawsuit Filed Against Gov. Tom Wolf, Dr. Rachel Levine —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MBXAPWRaUI
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Asking Lawmakers To Raise Personal Income Taxes For Higher Earners —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYfrXiGlbmc
Some Pennsylvania businesses defying Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order | COVID-19 news —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFKidr0b-SY
Pennsylvania Governor: Trump Comments About Voting ‘Constitutes Ignorance’ | TODAY —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tc-Ly1v_10Q&;t=121s
Pennsylvania official: Expect ‘couple of days’ for election results —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VPBi6nu9e1c
Kathy Boockvar Says 'Hundreds Of Thousands' Of Ballots Left To Be Counted, Assures Accuracy —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wz9eJ20HF2g
Election 2020: Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar provides an update —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a07_RTnim7E&;t=3s
Like Andrew Cuomo, people are saying Tom Wolf sent sick people into nursing homes to artificially inflate the death numbers, which suggests he indirectly sent executioners to nursing homes through his political decision. Twenty-five lawmakers called for his impeachment over COVID handling in general, not to mention his behavior throughout the election. This swamp creature needs to go!
Sources:
Trumps warning to Gov Wolf -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4nBnuv9n9o
Under Siege 2, Everybody Knows -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quwB5eAKh4s
GOP Observers Granted Court Order -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJoBshHMyN0
12 Dumbest robbers caught on camera -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfWFvYArxjo&;t=523s
Judge Denies Gov. Tom Wolf's Motion, Shutdown Order And Gathering Limits Still Unconstitutional —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3G5yNcgtW-g&;t=57s
Lawsuit Filed Against Gov. Tom Wolf, Dr. Rachel Levine —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MBXAPWRaUI
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Asking Lawmakers To Raise Personal Income Taxes For Higher Earners —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYfrXiGlbmc
Some Pennsylvania businesses defying Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order | COVID-19 news —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFKidr0b-SY
Pennsylvania Governor: Trump Comments About Voting ‘Constitutes Ignorance’ | TODAY —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tc-Ly1v_10Q&;t=121s
Pennsylvania official: Expect ‘couple of days’ for election results —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VPBi6nu9e1c
Kathy Boockvar Says 'Hundreds Of Thousands' Of Ballots Left To Be Counted, Assures Accuracy —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wz9eJ20HF2g
Election 2020: Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar provides an update —> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a07_RTnim7E&;t=3s
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