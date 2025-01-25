Celebrating Milestones! 🎌🤩🐶

Earlier in the week I marked a milestone; 43 years since first coming to Japan. Where did all of the decades go? And Haru-chan and I celebrated her second birthday! 🐶I will also take you grocery shopping with me. I made a delicious Greek lentil & spinach soup topped with feta cheese.

Dimitra’s Dishes, Greek Lentil Soup with Spinach & Feta:

https://youtu.be/A5thTiOJG_w?si=4KCFRgl-NyRzDqLZ

"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll