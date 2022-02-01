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Biden Admin Wipes Away All Civil, Constitutional, and Human Rights in American Hospitals
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367 views • February 01, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Today on the Stew Peters show, Dr. Jane Ruby joined us to share more terrifying findings from the hospitals. Its is not exaggeration or a joke to say that the NIH funded hospitals are truly death camps as revealed through CMS documents. Dr. Jane Ruby joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtr0pk-biden-admin-wipes-away-all-civil-constitutional-and-human-rights-in-america.html
Today on the Stew Peters show, Dr. Jane Ruby joined us to share more terrifying findings from the hospitals. Its is not exaggeration or a joke to say that the NIH funded hospitals are truly death camps as revealed through CMS documents. Dr. Jane Ruby joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtr0pk-biden-admin-wipes-away-all-civil-constitutional-and-human-rights-in-america.html
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