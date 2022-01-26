MORE SLAVES NOW THAN IN RECORDED HISTORY | Human Trafficking Awareness Month

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January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month... please raise awareness by sharing the docuseries Best Kept Secret with everyone you can - now available on Vimeo on Demand https://vimeo.com/ondemand/bestkeptsecret
To support Innocents at Risk, please visit http://www.innocentsatrisk.org
To connect with Sean Stone and find more of his work, please visit www.SeanStone.info