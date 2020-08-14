© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Organizers Meet" Preceded Bengaluru Mob Attack
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • August 14, 2020
Reports surfacing today about the mob violence Tuesday evening in Bengaluru reveal that as many as 1000 gangsters unleashed an assault that aimed to lynch at least one person in addition to attacking the lives of police.
Chanting during the attack allegedly included “kill the cops and finish them” when police intervened as the mob set fire to the home of Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy - FIR’s filed as a result of the incident suggest a meeting was held to plan response to a social media post made by the MLA’s nephew that allegedly insulted Prophet Mohammed (OpIndia).
After the meeting, machetes, iron weapons, and petrol bombs were provided to as many as 1000 thugs who, according to the FIR’s, intended to finish off the MLA’s nephew while also setting fire to the MLA’s house. (OpIndia)
The organized mob then directed its fury to 2 nearby police stations and burned both buildings. Fire trucks were blocked from putting out the fires. As many as a dozen vehicles were destroyed and set on fire.
60 police officials were injured during the 6-hours of assault.
Audio recordings have surfaced of police officers in tears and crying to their seniors for permission to open fire as a last resort to save their own lives and colleagues.
The police allegedly fired two warning shots in the air to clear the mob which turned the mob more violent which also torched nearby public property, and “The FIR said that just when the mob started to disperse, some of them tried to snatch police weapons. It was then that the police fired in self-defence.” (OpIndia)
“The FIR mentioned that the mob had come with a motive to vandalize the police station and kill cops. The FIR pointed out that the mob threatened to hack the cops to death.” (OpIndia)
In giving this mob assault an anti-Hindu twist, many mass-media-cult members aired pictures of a “human wall” forming around a nearby Hindu temple. Presumably suggesting that Hindu temples should also be targeted by the mob? How do Hindu temples have anything to do with the planned mob violence? Why does the mass media cult want to suggest attacking Hindu temples as a response to facebook posts? This we should come to know.
Oh Hindus wake up! The Constitution DOES NOT protect you, does NOT protect deities, does NOT protect temples, nor Hindu practices, pujas, or even yatras.
The whole world needs your help and they need it now!
How can violence EVER be a solution?
Just sit and listen to yourself. Connect with the Deity.
Heal your inner space and reach out to others.
Bring back the 1 million destroyed Gurukuls, at least to have non-violent children.
Hindus live Ahimsa - NOT because it is EASY - but because it is NEEDED.
Protect yourself and the future of Sanatana Hindu Dharma by strongly aligning to inner healing, and enriching others for the same.
The future of humanity depends on it. Mass media spreading currently proves at every turn to be completely blind to the importance of non-violence to human co-existence.
Pick up the authentic solutions from Hindu source scriptures, catch it, imbibe, reach out to others now: kailaasa.org/globalservices
(14 August 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
Chanting during the attack allegedly included “kill the cops and finish them” when police intervened as the mob set fire to the home of Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy - FIR’s filed as a result of the incident suggest a meeting was held to plan response to a social media post made by the MLA’s nephew that allegedly insulted Prophet Mohammed (OpIndia).
After the meeting, machetes, iron weapons, and petrol bombs were provided to as many as 1000 thugs who, according to the FIR’s, intended to finish off the MLA’s nephew while also setting fire to the MLA’s house. (OpIndia)
The organized mob then directed its fury to 2 nearby police stations and burned both buildings. Fire trucks were blocked from putting out the fires. As many as a dozen vehicles were destroyed and set on fire.
60 police officials were injured during the 6-hours of assault.
Audio recordings have surfaced of police officers in tears and crying to their seniors for permission to open fire as a last resort to save their own lives and colleagues.
The police allegedly fired two warning shots in the air to clear the mob which turned the mob more violent which also torched nearby public property, and “The FIR said that just when the mob started to disperse, some of them tried to snatch police weapons. It was then that the police fired in self-defence.” (OpIndia)
“The FIR mentioned that the mob had come with a motive to vandalize the police station and kill cops. The FIR pointed out that the mob threatened to hack the cops to death.” (OpIndia)
In giving this mob assault an anti-Hindu twist, many mass-media-cult members aired pictures of a “human wall” forming around a nearby Hindu temple. Presumably suggesting that Hindu temples should also be targeted by the mob? How do Hindu temples have anything to do with the planned mob violence? Why does the mass media cult want to suggest attacking Hindu temples as a response to facebook posts? This we should come to know.
Oh Hindus wake up! The Constitution DOES NOT protect you, does NOT protect deities, does NOT protect temples, nor Hindu practices, pujas, or even yatras.
The whole world needs your help and they need it now!
How can violence EVER be a solution?
Just sit and listen to yourself. Connect with the Deity.
Heal your inner space and reach out to others.
Bring back the 1 million destroyed Gurukuls, at least to have non-violent children.
Hindus live Ahimsa - NOT because it is EASY - but because it is NEEDED.
Protect yourself and the future of Sanatana Hindu Dharma by strongly aligning to inner healing, and enriching others for the same.
The future of humanity depends on it. Mass media spreading currently proves at every turn to be completely blind to the importance of non-violence to human co-existence.
Pick up the authentic solutions from Hindu source scriptures, catch it, imbibe, reach out to others now: kailaasa.org/globalservices
(14 August 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
---------------------------------------
#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.