Alex Jones to Trump: 'You want trouble? Then you're gonna get trouble'

💥 "Say one more thing! One more thing outta your [Trump's ]mouth… when I've gone through hell backing your ass because you were the lesser of two evils, then I'm gonna show you how the cow ate the cabbage," the independent broadcaster boomed.

💬 "You should be kissing my ***," Jones said, warning that he "wasn't looking for a fight, but if you want one, you came to the right place."

Jones's threat to go scorched earth comes after Trump dubbed him, Carlson, and Owens "Low IQ" "LOSERS," and celebrated the court case which bankrupted the InfoWars host in 2022.

Adding:

Devious AI model Anthropic warned gov't and big banks about may have escaped online

👉 The “Preview” version of Anthropic’s new Claude Mythos model stunned a company researcher after sending them an email (despite being placed in a digital sandbox that’s supposed to be cut off from the internet) and bragging that it had published “details of its exploit” online.

🔴 Anthropic has deemed Mythos “too dangerous to release to the public,” citing its propensity for “reckless” behavior, including searching for critical vulnerabilities baked into operating systems, browsers and other software which potentially allow it to hack any piece of infrastructure connected to the web – from power grids and water utilities to hospitals and defense systems.

💬 “Given the rate of AI progress, it will not be long before such capabilities proliferate, potentially beyond actors who committed to deploying them safely. The fallout - economics, public safety and national security - could be severe,” Anthropic said.

🔴 The company has contacted other tech firms, big banks, and the US government to help implement Project Glasswing to try to isolate the model, apparently hoping it didn’t “escape” its confines by leaking its own source code online (as already happened to Claude in late March).

🔴 Claude, incidentally, is the same model used by the Pentagon in target selection and intel gathering in Iran. Anthropic recently gathered together Christian leaders asking for help to “steer Claude’s moral and spiritual development.”





🤔 Haven’t we seen this movie before?

@geopolitics_prime