SDA Apostasy On ICE, Illegal Immigrants, Minneapolis, Alex Pretti, Renee Good. Seventh Day Adventist

An Appeal for Human Dignity and Decency. The North American Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church issues an appeal for human dignity and decency for our immigrant brothers and sisters.





There are many in the United States who are afraid for their futures, and for the lives of family members. As a Christian denomination in the U.S., the Seventh-day Adventist Church supports the rights of all persons, no matter their country of origin — the equal rights provided in the U.S. Constitution and fair treatment as immigrants and refugees in this country.





As members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, we believe that “we are all equal in Christ, who by one Spirit has bonded us into one fellowship with Him and with one another; we are to serve and be served without partiality or reservation” (Fundamental Belief No. 14).





“We maintain our allegiance to the biblical principles of equality and dignity of all human beings in the face of historic and continuing attempts to use skin color, place of origin, caste, or perceived lineage as a pretext for oppressive and dominating behavior. These attempts are a denial of our shared humanity and we deplore all such aggression and prejudice as an offense to God” (Seventh-day Adventist Church statement “One Humanity: A Human Relations Statement Addressing Racism, Casteism, Tribalism, and Ethnocentrism”).





The Bible declares that in Christ there is neither Jew nor gentile, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female — all are one in Christ Jesus (Gal. 3:28). We are one humanity. Dehumanization and margination by law or the implementation of the laws or policies are diametrically opposed to the Bible. Therefore, it is inhumane and robs people of their God-given dignity in Christ to have policies that make them afraid to go to church and school because of the threat of being deported.





The Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America encourages its churches and schools to be warm and welcoming places for all people. All are created by God and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.





In light of the fact that we have a shared humanity, in light of the fact we all are created equal, in light of the fact we should love our neighbor as ourselves, and in light of the fact that Jesus said, “whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me” (Matt. 25:40, NIV), our appeal is for us, as Adventists, to show our immigrant families that we love them by lifting up our voices and standing by their side in these times of uncertainty.





Our appeal to our policymakers and government leaders is found in The Seventh-day Adventist Church Manual (p. 92): “All are in search of wholeness. All are gifted, needed, and treasured. All are created in the image of God with an inherent dignity regardless of any limitation they may have.” Therefore, let our laws and the implementation of our laws treat all of God’s children, who are created in His image, with the dignity and decency they deserve.





Alexander Bryant, President





Kyoshin Ahn, Executive Secretary





Judy Glass, Treasurer/CFO





