⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation 1400 (12 April 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(12 April 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Pershotravnevoye and Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

💥 The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and Polish-made Krab and U.S.-made Paladin self-propelled artillery systems.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, ground-attack aircraft, Army Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic). More than 80 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralised in this direction during the day.

◽️ In Donetsk direction close to Artyomovsk, the Wargner assault detachments took control over three urban quarters. Russia's Airborne Troops immobilised the enemy's actions on the flanks of the assault detachments.

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Yug Group of Forces engaged the reinforcement units of the enemy who attempted to enter Artyomovsk from Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka, as wll as the units of the 28th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊 Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew 8 sorties, and the Group's Missile Troops and Artillery carried out 52 firing missions in this area.

💥 The enemy losses amounted to over 245 Ukrainian military, one tank, one APC, two armoured combat vehicles, three pick-up trucks, eight motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, two D-20 howitzers, and three Grad MLRS launchers.

Part II

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyai Pole and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been disabled close to Pavlovka and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic). Up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen, 11 motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised in these areas during the day.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 50 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles have been destroyed. A military equipment depot of the 121st Territorial Defence Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been obliterated close to Otradokamenka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 94 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 117 areas during the day.

✈️ Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Su-24 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian air defence forces have intercepted two HIMARS MLRS shells during the day.

◽️ Moreover, five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Novokrasnyanka, Naugolnoye, Kremennaya, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Yelenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊 In total, 407 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,741 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,647 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,082 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,570 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,483 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.