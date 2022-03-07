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Like a thief in the night, your light, what is real prosperity
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83 views • March 07, 2022
Prophetic Word, given March the 6th 2022 3:50pm.
Yeshua will come like a thief in the night, but could be during daytime...
God's people should be the light in the darkness of this world.
What is true Prosperity?
Scriptures:
1 Thessalonians 5:2-4/ 2 Peter 3:10
Matthew 5:14-16/ Mark 4:21/ Luke 11:33
Genesis 9:13-16
Isaiah 45:23/ Romans 14:11/ Philippians 2:9-10
Leviticus 10:10-11/ Deuteronomy 4:9-10; 6:6-7; 11:18-21
Deuteronomy 30:11-14
1 Kings 17:8-16
Matthew 22:34-40
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-03-06-thief-at-night-light-prosperity/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Yeshua will come like a thief in the night, but could be during daytime...
God's people should be the light in the darkness of this world.
What is true Prosperity?
Scriptures:
1 Thessalonians 5:2-4/ 2 Peter 3:10
Matthew 5:14-16/ Mark 4:21/ Luke 11:33
Genesis 9:13-16
Isaiah 45:23/ Romans 14:11/ Philippians 2:9-10
Leviticus 10:10-11/ Deuteronomy 4:9-10; 6:6-7; 11:18-21
Deuteronomy 30:11-14
1 Kings 17:8-16
Matthew 22:34-40
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-03-06-thief-at-night-light-prosperity/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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