From Social Worker to Prison: A Life Inside the System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uploaded for pacsteam.org
A firsthand account of life inside public care systems and the prison system. From experiences as a trained social worker to navigating the legal and institutional constraints of incarceration, this film exposes the hidden realities behind promises, rules, and control.
PLEASE SHARE