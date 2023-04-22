Going Undercover To Expose How The System Is Helping To TRANS-FORM Children.... Project Veritas Does It Again.

Original Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TzCar4giOYhk/
Say what you will about Veritas but they've gone under cover again and dug up something very ugly.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Dyann Bridges offers Old School Coaching Tips For the Modern Man and celebrates vintage vamps, varlets and female sensuality.
Discover more at: https://relatersmanual.com
Contact Dyann at: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.