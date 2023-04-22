Going Undercover To Expose How The System Is Helping To TRANS-FORM Children.... Project Veritas Does It Again.

Original Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TzCar4giOYhk/

Say what you will about Veritas but they've gone under cover again and dug up something very ugly.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Dyann Bridges offers Old School Coaching Tips For the Modern Man and celebrates vintage vamps, varlets and female sensuality.

Discover more at: https://relatersmanual.com

https://thebodyhouse.biz

Contact Dyann at: [email protected]











