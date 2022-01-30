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DON’T Let Them Get Away With It (MIRRORED)
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1234 views • January 30, 2022
DON’T Let Them Get Away With It (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from You Tube channel Brittany Sellner at:-
https://youtu.be/vHYkQaxWmJ4
🔴 This episode is sponsored by My Patriot Supply. Click here to ensure that you're prepared: http://www.preparewithbsellner.com
🔴 Support Me
Donate via my Website: https://brittpettibone.com/support
Donate Cryptocurrency: https://bit.ly/3pEfb2x
Baby Shower Wishlist: https://www.amazon.de/baby-reg/brittany-sellner-november-2021-baden/23BPZXJ4EEPUY
🔴 Support Nicole
Donate via PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/NicolePettibone?locale.x=en_US
Email Nicole: [email protected]
(Nicole has no other social media)
🔴 Get My New Book
Get a signed copy on my website (scroll to bottom of page): https://brittpettibone.com
Get a regular copy on Amazon:
Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Amazon Germany: https://www.amazon.de/-/en/Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=Brittany+sellner&qid=1617807511&sr=8-2
Amazon Canada: https://www.amazon.ca/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1617807630&sr=8-1
Amazon Australia: https://www.amazon.com.au/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner-ebook/dp/B091N2PNNR/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=patriots+not+welcome&qid=1617807668&sr=8-1
🔴 My Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrittPettibone
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/brittpettibone/
Telegram: https://t.me/brittanysellner
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brittpettibone/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@brittanysellner
Email: [email protected]
🔴 Mailing Address
Fach 23
1180, Vienna
Austria
🔴 Sources
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-60047438
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60078125
https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-jake-tapper-misleading-covid-hospitalization
https://www.news.com.au/finance/business/media/we-failed-danish-newspaper-apologises-for-not-questioning-government-covid19-numbers/news-story/5f360ab5764cf9bcfb0d8edae7160658
https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2022/jan/19/covid-news-live-england-expected-to-ease-omicron-restrictions-who-chief-says-pandemic-is-nowhere-near-over
https://www.axios.com/federal-judge-blocks-bidens-vaccine-mandate-for-federal-workers-cd7824fe-d3af-48d4-b9ab-b96a013c3632.html
MIrrored from You Tube channel Brittany Sellner at:-
https://youtu.be/vHYkQaxWmJ4
🔴 This episode is sponsored by My Patriot Supply. Click here to ensure that you're prepared: http://www.preparewithbsellner.com
🔴 Support Me
Donate via my Website: https://brittpettibone.com/support
Donate Cryptocurrency: https://bit.ly/3pEfb2x
Baby Shower Wishlist: https://www.amazon.de/baby-reg/brittany-sellner-november-2021-baden/23BPZXJ4EEPUY
🔴 Support Nicole
Donate via PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/NicolePettibone?locale.x=en_US
Email Nicole: [email protected]
(Nicole has no other social media)
🔴 Get My New Book
Get a signed copy on my website (scroll to bottom of page): https://brittpettibone.com
Get a regular copy on Amazon:
Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Amazon Germany: https://www.amazon.de/-/en/Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=Brittany+sellner&qid=1617807511&sr=8-2
Amazon Canada: https://www.amazon.ca/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner/dp/0997202998/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1617807630&sr=8-1
Amazon Australia: https://www.amazon.com.au/Patriots-Not-Welcome-Brittany-Sellner-ebook/dp/B091N2PNNR/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=patriots+not+welcome&qid=1617807668&sr=8-1
🔴 My Social Media
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrittPettibone
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/brittpettibone/
Telegram: https://t.me/brittanysellner
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brittpettibone/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@brittanysellner
Email: [email protected]
🔴 Mailing Address
Fach 23
1180, Vienna
Austria
🔴 Sources
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-60047438
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60078125
https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-jake-tapper-misleading-covid-hospitalization
https://www.news.com.au/finance/business/media/we-failed-danish-newspaper-apologises-for-not-questioning-government-covid19-numbers/news-story/5f360ab5764cf9bcfb0d8edae7160658
https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2022/jan/19/covid-news-live-england-expected-to-ease-omicron-restrictions-who-chief-says-pandemic-is-nowhere-near-over
https://www.axios.com/federal-judge-blocks-bidens-vaccine-mandate-for-federal-workers-cd7824fe-d3af-48d4-b9ab-b96a013c3632.html
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