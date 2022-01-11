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Composting Animal Mortalities in Your Backyard
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54 views • January 11, 2022
Backyard compost systems are used for sanitation when using a compost toilet. They can also recycle dead animals as well as just about any other organic material. This video is the 3rd in a series by Joseph Jenkins, author of the Humanure Handbook and The Compost Toilet Handbook, demonstrating how to include animal mortalities in a humanure compost system.
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