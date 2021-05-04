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WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM OBJECTS PASS OVER AFRICA+RENO NAVADA/WORMWOOD SYSTEM METEORS COMING/READ👇
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250 views • May 04, 2021
Malachi 4: 1-3 “For behold, the day is coming, burning like a furnace, when all the arrogant and every evildoer will be stubble; the day is coming when I will set them ablaze,” says the LORD of Hosts. “Not a root or branch will be left to them.” “But for you who fear My name, the sun of righteousness will rise with healing in its wings, and you will go out and leap like calves from the stall. Then you will trample the wicked, for they will be ashes under the soles of your feet on the day I am preparing,” says the LORD of Hosts.
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