Human nature is ANTITHETICAL to human rights 🇮🇹 Book Review of "Free Speech Isn't Free" by Roosh V

This book by Roosh V begins with a treatise on free speech by Quintus Curtius. He makes the point that we assume incorrectly that society will just get better and better. He argues that free speech is our cornerstone human right that all other rights depend upon, and he elucidates upon the shoddy maintenance of this foundational right by our institutions...





1:28 Progress is not our birthright

2:55 Human nature is antithetical to human rights

4:20 Free speech is our cornerstone human right

6:35 About the author

8:45 A scandalous speaking tour

10:55 Defining free speech

12:35 The challenge modern men face

16:28 Necessity of the art of seduction

18:00 Libertarian free will





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📽️ Filmed at Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice, Italy





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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