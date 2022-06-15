Human nature is ANTITHETICAL to human rights 🇮🇹 Book Review of "Free Speech Isn't Free" by Roosh V

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This book by Roosh V begins with a treatise on free speech by Quintus Curtius. He makes the point that we assume incorrectly that society will just get better and better. He argues that free speech is our cornerstone human right that all other rights depend upon, and he elucidates upon the shoddy maintenance of this foundational right by our institutions...
1:28 Progress is not our birthright
2:55 Human nature is antithetical to human rights
4:20 Free speech is our cornerstone human right
6:35 About the author
8:45 A scandalous speaking tour
10:55 Defining free speech
12:35 The challenge modern men face
16:28 Necessity of the art of seduction
18:00 Libertarian free will
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📽️ Filmed at Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice, Italy
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