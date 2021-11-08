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How Our World Works And Who Is Involved With The Control Of The World And Their Plans
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5827 views • November 08, 2021
This detailed documentary by Tim Gielen reveals how a small group of super rich criminals have been buying virtually everything on earth, until they own it all. From media, health care, travel, food industry, governments, etc. That allows them to control the whole world. Because of this they are trying to impose the New World Order.
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