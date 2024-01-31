Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 31, 2024 - Twelve states sound the alarm: Globalist banks are conspiring with the UN to WIPE OUT U.S. farms and food production

- US empire decline and CIA struggles with Chinese recruitment. (0:03)

- Language learning and diversity in the workplace. (3:30)

- FAA priorities, Boeing quality control, and Israel-Palestine conflict. (9:06)

- Israeli war crimes and economic concerns. (15:01)

- Potential US-Iran war and its consequences. (20:10)

- US-Iran conflict and potential nuclear war. (25:07)

- Food supply and debt spiral. (39:30)

- US debt, unfunded liabilities, and potential economic collapse. (50:09)

- Agricultural impact of net-zero emissions goals. (55:19)

- Secession and the importance of food security. (1:00:35)

- Post-collapse recovery efforts in Texas. (1:19:20)

- Geopolitics, military interventions, and technology. (1:24:11)

- Military technology and geopolitics. (1:29:23)

- US military spending and geopolitical tensions. (1:40:09)

- Geopolitics and energy security. (1:45:14)

- Restarting an economy after collapse with a focus on Texas. (1:56:45)





