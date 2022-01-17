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HEELING
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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Have You Been "HEELED"? This is a process otherwise known as “HEELING” taking the first step. Your first step is NOT your own.

HUNGA TONGA VOLCANO EXPLOSION
https://youtu.be/kUUM0IGLTBw

SIGNS IN THE SKY ARE HERE
https://youtu.be/EFFG4uanms0

PORTL HOLOGRAM https://www.portlhologram.com/

HAPPY NEW FEAR
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MOSCHIACH/MESSIAH ARRIVAL MAY 2022
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