Mike Lindell: Anyone can debunk the evidence of voter fraud he presents will receive $5million dollars

Mike Lindell: Anyone can debunk the evidence of voter fraud he presents will receive $5million dollarsMike Lindell just announced that he will give anyone that attends his cyber symposium who can debunk the evidence he presents, will receive $5million dollars.How is the MSM gonna spin this one?!Brilliant.For all the nay sayers of the evidence Lindell has, here is your shot. Personally, i know 85% of you don't even understand the terms and types of data he has, but you argue its bullshit anyway... sigh. And the rest argue, if it was real judges would see it. But you are assuming all judges are not corrupt or controlled and that is a HUGE assumption.If you think you can debunk it, check this out first. Fair warning.A summary of exactly what 'my pillow guy' has on the 2020 election. STOP WITH NO EVIDENCE CLAIMSThis video is an easy to understand summary of exactly what 'my pillow guy' has on the 2020 electionCyber Expert “Code Monkey Z” Posts Explosive Background Information on Mike Lindell’s Upcoming Cybersecurity Election DataHere is Watkins’ breakdown of what to look for with Mike Lindell’s information. (Along with Watkins’ comments below, we have added comments from another cyber expert who reviewed these comments and we have added these comments in green.)Mike Lindell’s PCAPs are very important and might be absolute proof of a cyber operation that targeted the election.I say “might” because PCAPs are a very specific thing and would need to be proven with analysis before we know for sure. (There is no such thing as “absolute proof of a cyber operation”, any evidence (unless you yourself generated the content) can only be expressed as a degree of certainty.)PCAP is an abbreviation for “Packet Capture”. Data travels over the internet in packets that can be easily intercepted with specifically designed software or hardware. (Not all internet traffic can be intercepted. You need physical access to the tap point in order to intercept the pocket traffic that it controls.)Packets are relayed over many nodes and jumps between the origin and the recipient. Any of these relays or networks in between are able to capture packets which pass through. (Data pockets often travel over a complex path of networks between source and target.)Just having 100 Gorillabytes of packet captures means nothing on its own since packets are being sent constantly back and forth over the internet. The fact that you are able to read this message means you are receiving packets in real time. (For the novice reading this, “gorillabytes’ is not a real measurement.)Since packets are sent back and forth constantly with any amount of jumps or networks in between, anybody along the route could theoretically capture the packets holding your online banking password and steal your money.Now why isn’t everyone’s online bank account getting hacked every day by people who get the smart idea to run packet capturing software?TLS, or Transfer Layer Security, encrypts your data before sending it over the network. If anybody captures your packets while you’re using TLS, then they just see a garbled mess. (TLS is only one of many security measures that are used to protect pocket traffic.)Only the recipient and sender of the packet will know what the packet contains if TLS is used. (TLS can still be intercepted, decoded and modified in transit.)Now let’s think for a second about Mike Lindell’s PCAPs.If Mike Lindell has PCAPs that prove there was a cyber operation that targeted the election networks, then first we need to think about how he got the PCAPs.If we assume TLS was enabled, then Mike Lindell would only be able to get intelligible PCAPs if the person logging the packets was either the sender, receiver, or cracked the encryption of the packets.If Mike’s team was able to crack TLS then we will have a major problem for anybody who uses the internet.There are man-in-the-middle techniques which could grab packets thought to be end-to-end encrypted but very few groups are in position to do so. (see: nsa, cloudflare, etc).Now let’s assume that the sender/receiver of the packets didn’t use TLS. If Mike’s team was able to run the packet capturing mechanism somewhere along the network routes that the election data took, and TLS was not enabled, then we can essentially conclude that He. Has. It. All.The barrier to entry to use TLS is very low. It takes but a minute to enable on a server or software, and takes seconds as an end-user (https is TLS, http isnt).If election management software sent packets over the internet without at least enabling TLS, then that indicates that they are careless at implementing security at the least, and might even be potentially malicious.