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Corey Goode: Hollow Earth vs Honeycomb Earth & Inner Earth Civilizations [14.04.2017]
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176 views • July 18, 2021
Identified as an intuitive empath (IE), Corey Goode was recruited through a MILAB (MILitary ABduction) program at the age of six for indoctrination and training into a number of Black Ops programs. Goode trained and served in the MILAB program from 1976-1986/87. Towards the end of this time, he was assigned to fill an IE support role for a rotating Earth Delegate Seat (shared by secret earth government groups) in a “human-type” ET SuperFederation Council.
Goode was then recruited into a “20 and Back” and served in the Secret Space Program (SSP) from 1987-2007. His assignments included the Intruder Intercept Interrogation Program, assignments to the ASSR (Auxiliary Specialized Space Research) and the SRV (Interstellar Class Vessel) and much more. Corey continues to recall memories from his 20 and Back in the SSP to the present day.
Corey Goode: the Cosmic Insider.
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https://twitter.com/coreygoode
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www.SphereBeingAlliance.com
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Source:
Hollow Earth vs Honeycomb Earth & Inner Earth Civilizations - Corey Goode
364,312 views Apr 14, 2017
SphereBeing Alliance
167K subscribers
https://youtu.be/qfafEQ9n5Xw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa5Lacw0dS1fgSb9_kkVVlg
Goode was then recruited into a “20 and Back” and served in the Secret Space Program (SSP) from 1987-2007. His assignments included the Intruder Intercept Interrogation Program, assignments to the ASSR (Auxiliary Specialized Space Research) and the SRV (Interstellar Class Vessel) and much more. Corey continues to recall memories from his 20 and Back in the SSP to the present day.
Corey Goode: the Cosmic Insider.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=corey+goode&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=corey+goode&;t=web
https://twitter.com/coreygoode
https://coreygoode.com/
www.SphereBeingAlliance.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/SphereBeingAlliance/videos
https://www.facebook.com/BlueAvians
Source:
Hollow Earth vs Honeycomb Earth & Inner Earth Civilizations - Corey Goode
364,312 views Apr 14, 2017
SphereBeing Alliance
167K subscribers
https://youtu.be/qfafEQ9n5Xw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa5Lacw0dS1fgSb9_kkVVlg
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