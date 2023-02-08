RUSSIAN SOLDIERS DESTROY ABANDONED UKRAINIAN S-300 / Soldados Rusos destruyen un S-300 abandonado

Russian servicemen destroyed an abandoned Ukrainian S-300 system with the modernized Kalashnikov’s machine gun equipped with armour-piercing incendiary cartridges. According to reports from the spot, Russian servicemen were not injured as a result of the explosion.



Los militares rusos destruyeron un sistema S-300 ucraniano abandonado con la ametralladora Kalashnikov modernizada equipada con cartuchos incendiarios perforantes.Según informes del lugar, los militares rusos no resultaron heridos como resultado de la explosión.------Hey, don't shoot the messenger!!!

我的工作是為您翻譯有趣的東西。

