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Big Progress on Election Fraud & Crimes against Humanity Lawsuits!
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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20 views • January 30, 2022
Their House of Cards is falling apart! If you are losing hope, don't. The communists of course want us to lose hope and faith. The fake news main-stream media are purposely not reporting on key events. Watch as we go through some big events that are big for the MAGA truth movement.

If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin

For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:

https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/

Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:

https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/

Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.

https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/

Can contact me directly at: [email protected]

Credits & Links mentioned in the Video:

Doctors Called Out by Thomas Renz on Real America's Voice - David Brody
https://rumble.com/user/AliShultz
https://rumble.com/vtfk32-doctors-called-out-by-thomas-renz-on-real-americas-voice-david-brody.html?mref=nmtun&;mrefc=5

Multiple DoD whistleblowers have provided data on the safety of the vaccine
https://rumble.com/user/Patriot0
https://rumble.com/vt9aw1-multiple-dod-whistleblowers-have-provided-on-the-safety-of-the-vaccine.html

UPDATE: WI Rep Ramthun’s Resolution is Packed with Facts Showing a Corrupted Election – Rules Suggest His Resolution May Not Be Dead in Committee
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/breaking-exclusive-update-wi-rep-ramthuns-resolution-packed-facts-showing-corrupted-election-rules-indicate-resolution-may-not-dead-rules-committee/

BREAKING BIG: Pennsylvania Court Rules Act 77 of 2019 Unconstitutional – Mail-In Voting on Hold
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/breaking-pennsylvania-court-rules-act-77-2019-unconstitutional-mail-voting-hold-video/

EXPLOSIVE New Surveillance Footage of Ballot Drop Boxes
https://rumble.com/c/DineshDsouza
https://rumble.com/vtlq96-explosive-new-surveillance-footage-of-ballot-drop-boxes.html

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer - Update on Covid-19 Nuremberg 2.0 Criminal Trial
https://rumble.com/c/c-321935
https://rumble.com/vtkd8d-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-and-viviane-fischer-update-on-covid-19-nuremberg-2.0-c.html
Keywords
trumppoliticsgeorgiapennsylvaniawisconsin2020-electioncrimes-against-humanity
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