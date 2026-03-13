Iranians gather on the streets of Tehran and Sky News is scratching their heads.

Adding:

A woman was killed when a US-Israeli airstrike struck near the Quds Day march in Tehran. Despite the attack, large crowds continued the rally, showing defiance and resilience. (bloody photo was shown)

Also: Millions of Iranians all across Iran attend the Quds Day marches.

Quds Day, or International Al-Quds Day, is an annual pro-Palestinian event held on the last Friday of Ramadan to express support for Palestinians and oppose the Israeli occupation of Jerusalem. It was established in 1979 by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini following the Iranian Revolution.