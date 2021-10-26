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Hospital Withholding Ivermectin Claims WY Activists
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51 views • October 26, 2021
Comment below and share this video link 💬 A group of demonstrators protest outside of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in Wyoming. Kathy and Tammy from the group claim their friend Donnie has been intubated after hospital staff denied him treatment prescribed by his doctor. They claim Donnie is not being allowed “right to try” ivermectin and other preferred treatments. Kathy and Tammy also claim Donnie’s doctor was fired for prescribing ivermectin. At https://www.facebook.com/groups/moms4libertylaramiewy/ you can find the activism of . Kathy and Tammy with Moms for Liberty - Laramie County, WY • This video is a Jeff 4 Justice exclusive.
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📬 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice
you can sign up for the Jeff 4 Justice email list.
💻 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
#jeff4justice
#covid
#righttotry
#ivermectin
#unvaccinated
#medicalfreedom
#hydroxychloroquine
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