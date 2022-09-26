This Is Why It’s So Hard To Grow Food Now

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhFUfxi62JA



Here’s why it’s getting harder and harder to grow food these today:

In this video, Andrew Millison, an instructor of Permaculture at Oregon State University, discusses why more and more countries are becoming reliant on importing food when they didn’t need to in the past. Andrew explains that the biggest reason why farmers are struggling to cultivate crop is land degradation. 🌾

Land degradation is the biggest challenge that's leading to instability in our world today. 👈

He explains that landscapes have lost the ability to hold water and store water as many landscapes have lost their topsoil layer and this has SERIOUS long-term consequences for the environment. 🌧️

The quest to keep the planet habitable will depend on how well we rein in climate change and land degradation. 💯

