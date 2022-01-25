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SCOTTSDALE HOUSING AFGHAN, MUSLIM "REFUGEES" AT FANCY HOTEL BUT NOT ELDERLY AMERICAN HOMELESS
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91 views • January 25, 2022
The globalist crime syndicate running the US and most govts now have decided white, middle working class Americans and Europeans are obsolete. Their solution is poison jabs, 5g radiation genocide with replacement by brown 3rd world slaves.
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