EP 2920-8AM TWITTER BOARD CAVES: Reconsidering Musk's offer to take company private   

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After Elon Musk put his money where his mouth was, Twitter officials met with the Tesla CEO to discuss allowing him to purchase the company, according to the Wall Street Journal. Twitter officials and Musk met on Sunday to discuss the proposed $46.5 billion deal many assumed the Big Tech company already rejected. Musk made waves on Sunday morning, tweeting out a cryptic message about “moving on” that turned out to have nothing to do with his bid to take over the social media giant.
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