Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Fallon & 23 & Me
18 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published Yesterday |

In this flashback video an independent researcher takes a look into a disturbing 23 & Me commercial the late night TV hosts Jimmy Kimmel & Fallon starred in.

Tell me your thoughts

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2Venmo @beautifulhorizons

Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, Buymeacoffee.com says my account is a risk to them (i.e,  I don't tow the mainstream narrative) so they have suspended my account as did the company Stripe that they partner with. They both provide generic responses as to why. PayPal & Venmo are what I will be using for now until I find a more patriotic company.

It's my fault, I should have researched the companies more. I will now.


Keywords
conspiracy theoriesconspiracy theorychild traffickingpizzagatejimmy kimmelchild sex traffickinghuman smuggling23 and mejerry seinfeldguccibalenciagajimmyfallonpancakes with consistency of human fleshpizza underwearpizza boxerspizzagate is realhollywood child sex trafficking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket