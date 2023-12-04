Russian MoD published - Airborne Troops Storming Artemovskoye (Khromovo) on the Donetsk front, Liberated Last Week - some dead, some fled left the dead, some surrendered

The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage of the airborne troops storming the settlement of Artemovskoye (Khromovo) on the Donetsk front, which was liberated last week.

The ministry stated that the AFU fled, leaving behind the dead, and some Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.

Here's MoD full description for video:

Footage of the assault on Artyomovskoye, which was completely liberated by paratrooper units last week (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/11101)

In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' paratrooper units supported by aviation and artillery continued to improve the situation at the forward lines and liberated Artyomovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ During reconnaissance actions and additional reconnaissance of the AFU positions from the air, the paratroopers uncovered the defence system, the main strongholds and firepower of the enemy. The Group's artillery overwhelmed firing positions of AFU artillery units and destroyed detected command posts. Ground-Attack aircraft struck at fortified positions and fortifications where the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hiding.

▫️ Having demoralised the enemy with precise strikes on command posts and suppressed firepower, the paratroopers went to assault from several directions under the cover of armoured groups on BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and BMD-2 amphibious infantry fighting vehicles. UAV operators escorted the assault units from the air and warned about the newly uncovered firepower of the AFU and the mining of the extension routes. The detected targets were immediately destroyed by FPV drone crews and armoured group fire.

▫️ Further on, the assault groups of the Airborne Troops, using the entire arsenal of small arms, captured Artyomovskoye. The enemy fled, abandoning the wounded and killed. Some of the militants laid down their weapons and surrendered.