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CALLING ON “WE THE PEOPLE” OF VIRGINIA
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56 views • October 16, 2020
CALLING ON “WE THE PEOPLE” OF VIRGINIA
Tomorrow, Oct. 17th, in Fredericksburg, VA, home of George Washington and where Thomas Jefferson signed the ‘Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom,’ American citizens will gather for the “We The People” Rally, setting aside politics and divisiveness, in hopes of bringing power back to people. With speakers who believe in liberty, the goal is to help educate the public on our history and civics, peacefully and lawfully.
Tune into The HighWire as we livestream this rally throughout the day. www.TheHighWire.com
#WeThePeopleRally #Liberty #RealHistory #AmericanSpirit
Tomorrow, Oct. 17th, in Fredericksburg, VA, home of George Washington and where Thomas Jefferson signed the ‘Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom,’ American citizens will gather for the “We The People” Rally, setting aside politics and divisiveness, in hopes of bringing power back to people. With speakers who believe in liberty, the goal is to help educate the public on our history and civics, peacefully and lawfully.
Tune into The HighWire as we livestream this rally throughout the day. www.TheHighWire.com
#WeThePeopleRally #Liberty #RealHistory #AmericanSpirit
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