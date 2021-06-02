© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas Republicans Took $1 Million From Top Dem Donor Who Owns A Trans Clinic For Immigrants | NFTV (6-1-21)
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • June 02, 2021
Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick, and Dade Phelan are among the top Texas Republicans to take a combined $1.7 million from a PAC with ties to a transgender clinic for Central American immigrants. Plus, big updates on the Arizona Audit and how it may spread to other states, and how Republicans are standing up to the alphabet people's agenda.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b6b7df3f39155f3353c4d4
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b6b7df3f39155f3353c4d4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.