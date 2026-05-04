The Oskol Trap: How One Bridge Could Sever Ukraine’s Supply Lines

Over the past weekend, fierce combat unfolded along the entire expanse of the frontline in the Ukrainian conflict. Russian forces continue to hold the initiative in most areas. Ukrainian units are on the defensive and occasionally launch localized counterattacks. While these attacks temporarily slow the pace of the Russian advance, they have no impact on the strategic balance of power. Furthermore, these counterattacks result in additional personnel and equipment losses. Given the shortage of manpower, this poses additional challenges for Ukrainian forces.

In northern Ukraine, Russian forces are advancing systematically. On May 2, they gained full control of the Myropillia village in the Sumy region. The Russian “North” task force is operating in this sector.

Ukrainian units retreated across the Psyol River and established a foothold in the village of Zapselie. These positions allow Ukrainian forces to keep the only bridge in the area, which connects the two settlements, under fire control. In this situation, it is possible that the Russian command will choose to shift its efforts southward and bypass this village, advancing directly toward Velyka Rybitsa.

In the Kupyansk area, the main developments over the past period occurred on the southern flank. According to reports, the Ukrainian command has begun sharply reducing the number of personnel in frontline positions in order to prioritize the use of drones. This suggests a potential manpower crisis in frontline units, which could critically affect their combat effectiveness.

Combat operations have intensified along the front northwest of Lyman. Assault units of the Russian 144th Division have entered Koroviy Yar. Fierce fighting is currently underway for control of this settlement. Russian troops may concentrate their efforts here and attempt to advance to the Oskol River. If the bridge in Gorokhovatka is destroyed, the Ukrainian forces in the area will be cut off. The only way to resupply them would be to swim across the river, which would seriously complicate logistics. As a result, the troops will be weakened and most likely forced to retreat.

Counterattacks are underway in the Zaporizhzhia sector. On May 3, Ukrainian forces recaptured the village of Lukyanovskoye. A large number of Ukrainian troops have been concentrated in this area. The Ukrainian command is doing everything possible to weaken the southern arm of the encirclement around Orekhov. In turn, Russian troops have shifted to a defensive posture and are attempting to exhaust the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive capabilities.

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