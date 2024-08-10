Ukrainian assault group with vehicles who enter Kursk, will not leave!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine-NATO assault group along with vehicles that infiltrated Russian border in Kursk region, had no way back to Ukraine due to the encirclement. The Russian Armed Forces split, cut off the supply routes from Ukraine, completely isolated the assault group with missile fire, aviation and attack UAV. Out of about 1,000 people who crossed the border, 315 were killed or wounded, 54 armored vehicles were destroyed, including 7 tanks, and the operation to Kursk will be completed!
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/