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Fred’s acting Demo reel July 2021
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10 views • July 15, 2021
A compilation of the latest acting work by Green Beret Veteran actor Fred Mancuso also serving in the US Air Force in the late 80’s. A member of the Screen Actors Guild since 1990, Fred has a diverse acting background in character and leading man work.
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