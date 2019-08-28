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A Tale of Two Murders
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198 views • August 28, 2019
When does life begin? In the UK, a pregnant woman killed but her 8-month “child” saved but a white feminist judge rules a woman of color from Nigeria must have a FORCED abortion over opposition of the pregnant woman’s mother & social worker, then in the US a pregnant woman starts a fight that results in her unborn child dying and is charged with the infant’s death.
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