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Youtube Channel Removed; Fools4Christ 144000, 2 witnesses/Prophets
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49 views • April 12, 2021
I did a goodbye video on youtube to warn that this would happen as I was not sure what they use to determine a strike and I will not censor my freedom of speech to please anyone. My time on earth in satans kingdom is over because we are now in the satanic new world order and I will not submit to anything the Holy Spirit leads me to see as an attack against my Father and my faith in Him. My faith is more important to me than life.
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