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Coast Guard, good samaritan rescue 3 duck hunters near Milltown, Wash.
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1 view • December 30, 2019
Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark | Date Taken: 12/29/2019
A Coast Guard aircrew, aboard an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter, rescues two duck hunters near the mouth of the Skagit River, Dec. 29., near Milltown, Washington. The aircrew was conducting routine training before being notified that the hunters' vessel had capsized, and that Coast Guard assistance was needed. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Port Angeles)
A Coast Guard aircrew, aboard an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter, rescues two duck hunters near the mouth of the Skagit River, Dec. 29., near Milltown, Washington. The aircrew was conducting routine training before being notified that the hunters' vessel had capsized, and that Coast Guard assistance was needed. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Port Angeles)
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