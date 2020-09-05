When you thought things couldn't get any worse, this happens!

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79 views • September 05, 2020
Matthew 24:37-39, King James Version:

37 - But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.
38 - For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark,
39 - And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.

California Passes SB145 Bill Moving State Giant Step Closer to Legalizing Pedophilia:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/california-passes-sb145-bill-moving-state-giant-step-closer-to-legalizing-pedophilia.html

Related Info:
UK Govt Funds Development of Kids’ Game Normalizing LGBT Sexual Practices:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/uk-govt-funds-development-of-kids-game-normalizing-lgbt-sexual-practices.html

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjB7KJYT1P8
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californiaend timesdegeneracymodern day weimar republickommieforniabill sb145
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