When you thought things couldn't get any worse, this happens!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
37 - But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.
38 - For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark,
39 - And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.
California Passes SB145 Bill Moving State Giant Step Closer to Legalizing Pedophilia:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/california-passes-sb145-bill-moving-state-giant-step-closer-to-legalizing-pedophilia.html
Related Info:
UK Govt Funds Development of Kids’ Game Normalizing LGBT Sexual Practices:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/uk-govt-funds-development-of-kids-game-normalizing-lgbt-sexual-practices.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjB7KJYT1P8
End Times Productions