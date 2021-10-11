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Colin Connaughton Watercolour Portrait Sketches Volume 1
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43 views • October 11, 2021
These are some of my recent watercolour portrait sketches.
Most of them were done in a time limit of 15 minutes.
Thanks for watching.
My Buy Me a Coffee page is at:-
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ColConnaughton
Thanks very much if you do buy me a coffee!
I appreciate it enormously.
The Music is
"Battle Of The Dragons", from Pixabay, xelementumign1s, TommyMutiu at:-
https://pixabay.com/music/main-title-battle-of-the-dragons-8037/
Most of them were done in a time limit of 15 minutes.
Thanks for watching.
My Buy Me a Coffee page is at:-
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ColConnaughton
Thanks very much if you do buy me a coffee!
I appreciate it enormously.
The Music is
"Battle Of The Dragons", from Pixabay, xelementumign1s, TommyMutiu at:-
https://pixabay.com/music/main-title-battle-of-the-dragons-8037/
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