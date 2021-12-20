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The ‘hidden job’ of vaccines
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321 views • December 20, 2021
Breast milk is simply ingenious: The antibodies it contains give babies full health protection and make them immune. But since these antibodies also ‘neutralize’ vaccines, breastfeeding should be discontinued in order not to interfere with the vaccine’s efficacy. But then what's the point of vaccinations? Is something being hidden from us?
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