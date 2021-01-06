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Q-Tip Rush on the Capitol Jan 6 2021 - Sat Jan 23 2021
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350 views • January 23, 2021
Two views about the rush on the U.S. Capitol ONE: A false flag clear and simple staged by the left ANTIFA - OR, TWO: Perhaps a 'Q'-Type version where the Feds set up ANTIFA to instigate the event so they - the Feds - could set in place their 'PLAN' - What do you think happened??Hmm?
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