The Deadliest Year Ever: DCYF’s Collapse Exposed

The official podcast of the WA 3%

On today’s episode of Rebel Radio, we expose yet another catastrophic failure by Washington State’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families — an agency that has become a danger to the very kids it claims to protect. DCYF continues to ignore red flags, return children to unsafe environments, and brush off its own mounting list of failures.





And now, according to state data, Washington is on track for the highest number of child deaths ever recorded under DCYF’s watch.

That’s not a “mistake.” That’s a systemic collapse.





While hardworking families are held to impossible standards, the government bureaucrats responsible for safeguarding vulnerable kids face zero accountability. No consequences. No urgency. No responsibility. This is what happens when an overgrown, unaccountable state agency operates behind closed doors and no one demands answers.





Rebel Radio is here to say what the mainstream outlets won’t:

The State of Washington is failing its children — and the cost is measured in lives.





It’s time to shine a light on the truth, call out the corruption, and demand accountability before even more innocent kids pay the ultimate price.





