BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Deadliest Year Ever: DCYF’s Collapse Exposed
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 22 hours ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%

On today’s episode of Rebel Radio, we expose yet another catastrophic failure by Washington State’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families — an agency that has become a danger to the very kids it claims to protect. DCYF continues to ignore red flags, return children to unsafe environments, and brush off its own mounting list of failures.


And now, according to state data, Washington is on track for the highest number of child deaths ever recorded under DCYF’s watch.

That’s not a “mistake.” That’s a systemic collapse.


While hardworking families are held to impossible standards, the government bureaucrats responsible for safeguarding vulnerable kids face zero accountability. No consequences. No urgency. No responsibility. This is what happens when an overgrown, unaccountable state agency operates behind closed doors and no one demands answers.


Rebel Radio is here to say what the mainstream outlets won’t:

The State of Washington is failing its children — and the cost is measured in lives.


It’s time to shine a light on the truth, call out the corruption, and demand accountability before even more innocent kids pay the ultimate price.


#RebelRadio

#BehindTheWire

#Washington3Percent

#ProtectOurKids

#DCYFFailure

#GovernmentAccountability

#ChildSafetyCrisis

#BrokenSystem

#WAwatch

#ExposeTheTruth

#StopTheCoverUp

#ParentsRights

#SaveOurChildren

#WApolitics

#EnoughIsEnough

Keywords
protect our kidsbehind the wirerebel radiowashington 3 percentdcyf failuredcyf scandaldcyf child deathswashington child crisiswashington government failurechild protective services washingtonwa child welfaregovernment accountability washingtonsave our children wawashington conservative newspatriotic news washingtonrebel radio podcastwa state corruptiondcyf exposeswashington bureaucracy failurechild safety crisis wawashington agency negligencegovernment overreach washingtonwashington state news commentaryrebel radio wa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy