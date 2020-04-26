© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redemption & Deliverance
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • April 26, 2020
In this study we look at the book of Ezra, a time of rebuilding the Temple for Judah, after 70 years of exile in Babylon. This speaks prophetically of times of awakening, and restoration on the earth. As things are awakened and cleansed after great upheavals, rebuilding comes. In times of great deliverance and redemption in our lives, challenges come to frustrate and halt the process, but we don't give up! No! Despite the persecutions or enemy attacks that arise, we endure, Godfidently, persevering with patience, and in prayer, in praise, in worship, to our King. Yahweh is our refuge and strength and we rejoice in HIM!!! The weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but they are mighty for the pulling down of strongholds. We continue walking obediently, and declaring the mighty works, of our salvation, Yahshua Hamoshiac, with boldness and courage, by His Mighty Spirit that dwells in us, understanding our identity in HIM, Amen!
I dare you to dance to this song, as loud as you can, and praise for the whole time!!! https://open.spotify.com/track/1tFaxrqRkF3J2mnm8rgGqK?si=IRpEZWR_Rza6wNcRIeIHlw
Ezra 1-6
Psalm 57:6-11
Psalm 60:4-5
Isaiah 25:9
Matthew 16:19
1 John 4:4
2 Corinthians 10:4
Ephesians 6:12
I dare you to dance to this song, as loud as you can, and praise for the whole time!!! https://open.spotify.com/track/1tFaxrqRkF3J2mnm8rgGqK?si=IRpEZWR_Rza6wNcRIeIHlw
Ezra 1-6
Psalm 57:6-11
Psalm 60:4-5
Isaiah 25:9
Matthew 16:19
1 John 4:4
2 Corinthians 10:4
Ephesians 6:12
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.