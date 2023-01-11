Diamond and Silk: Out of Respect for Ms Hardaway's (Diamond) Passing

Still can't add URLs with the whole thing getting broken into 1000 pieces like JFK threatened to do to the CIA. Note to others. Don't warn the Jesuit CIA before you do something.

In Memory of Lynette Hardaway AKA "Diamond." I was inspired to do this Rumble LIVE last night after reading some of the filth the government-run media was publishing about Diamond. They were celebrating her passing like it was some sort of victory for their vaccine agenda in their convoluted and corrupt minds. If you know anything about me, I have a tendency to jump out in front when good people are being abused. I don't have any tolerance for cruelty to those who cannot defend themselves.