Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Diamond and Silk: Out of Respect for Ms Hardaway's (Diamond) Passing
85 views
channel image
Ba'al Busters
Published Yesterday |

Still can't add URLs with the whole thing getting broken into 1000 pieces like JFK threatened to do to the CIA.  Note to others.  Don't warn the Jesuit CIA before you do something.  

In Memory of Lynette Hardaway AKA "Diamond."  I was inspired to do this Rumble LIVE last night after reading some of the filth the government-run media was publishing about Diamond.  They were celebrating her passing like it was some sort of victory for their vaccine agenda in their convoluted and corrupt minds.  If you know anything about me, I have a tendency to jump out in front when good people are being abused.  I don't have any tolerance for cruelty to those who cannot defend themselves.  

Keywords
trumpreal sciencemsmindependent mediadiamonddiamond and silkreal historyradio hostreal peoplebest of brighteonprotect the innocentbaal bustersstew peters still sucksdisgraced media

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket