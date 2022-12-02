The CCP Will End Faster Than Any Other Dictatorship This Time

https://gnews.org/articles/552637
Summary：In an October 30th GETTR video, Miles Guo said he believes that this time the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will end faster than any other dictatorship in history, because the CCP threatened the security of all Chinese and all human beings.
