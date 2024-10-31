BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🇸🇻 El Salvador President Nayib Bukele deploys 2000 soldiers to neighborhood to find & remove all gang members.
410 views • 6 months ago

🇸🇻 El Salvador President Nayib Bukele deploys 2000 soldiers to neighborhood to find & remove all gang members.

"Police intelligence has determined that a group of gang members is hiding in the 10 de Octubre neighborhood in San Marcos, South San Salvador.

Today, in the early hours of the morning, we established a security perimeter around the entire neighborhood with 2,000 soldiers and 500 police officers to extract every last gang member in the area."

