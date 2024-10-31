© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇸🇻 El Salvador President Nayib Bukele deploys 2000 soldiers to neighborhood to find & remove all gang members.
"Police intelligence has determined that a group of gang members is hiding in the 10 de Octubre neighborhood in San Marcos, South San Salvador.
Today, in the early hours of the morning, we established a security perimeter around the entire neighborhood with 2,000 soldiers and 500 police officers to extract every last gang member in the area."