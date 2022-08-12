And We Know 8.11.2022 Corrupted JUDGES, EVIL B1DEN regime, FEAR push on ALL levels, DATA on J@BM@SKS proving US r

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LT of And We Know
So much corruption for the past 6 years…yet we continue to endure it all with HOPE and PRAYER, knowing that someday JUSTICE will come for the RIGHT… the RIGHTEOUS and the ENEMY will reap what THEY SOW in the future, Biden evil regime prepping to come after us all… yet we have leaders who are behind the scenes holding the line.
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